Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.04 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.