AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

