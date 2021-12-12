Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,136 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,190,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after buying an additional 535,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after buying an additional 1,425,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

