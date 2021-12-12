Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

