Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $2.08. Athene reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. 536,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,159. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $91.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,875 shares of company stock worth $1,277,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Athene by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Athene by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

