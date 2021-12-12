ATB Capital Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$48.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.67.

EMP.A opened at C$37.62 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$34.13 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.64. The company has a market cap of C$9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels purchased 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$52,167.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,908,700.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

