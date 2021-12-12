AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

