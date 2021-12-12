Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Cut to GBX 70 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 77 ($1.02) to GBX 70 ($0.93) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.05) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.11).

LON AGR opened at GBX 69 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In related news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,520.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,834 shares of company stock worth $2,029,951.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

