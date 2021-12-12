Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $54,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.70. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

