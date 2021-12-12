Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 334,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

