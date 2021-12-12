Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 11,559 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market cap of $557.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

