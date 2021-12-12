Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 51,072 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In other Kelly Services news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.