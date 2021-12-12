Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 26.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 34.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

