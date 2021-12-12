Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

