Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $132.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.09. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

