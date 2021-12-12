ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €880.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($988.76) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($876.40) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($898.88) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($707.87) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($674.16) price target on ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €733.83 ($824.53).

