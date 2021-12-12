Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

