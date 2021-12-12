Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,396.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $486,301.99 and $2,396.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,708.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.09 or 0.08127481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00317398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.50 or 0.00912307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00075651 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.20 or 0.00396700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00269896 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,680,155 coins and its circulating supply is 11,635,611 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.