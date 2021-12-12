ARMOR Hits Market Capitalization of $13.74 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $13.74 million and $241,249.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.30 or 0.08167774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00080916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.77 or 0.99959363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

