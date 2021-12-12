ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 347,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

