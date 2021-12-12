Ares Protocol Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1.19 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00059182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.67 or 0.08189107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,101.27 or 1.00004234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

