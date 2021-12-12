Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $166.95 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,733 shares of company stock worth $38,831,371. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

