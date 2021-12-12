Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Up to $29.84

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.84, but opened at $31.00. Arconic shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 5,361 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

