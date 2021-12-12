AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Brokerages expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

AQB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of AQB opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

