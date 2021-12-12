AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,449,392 shares of company stock valued at $773,492,153. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $3,007,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.