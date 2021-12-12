Applied Research Investments LLC Purchases 15,431 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 9.6% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $119.13 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $102.91 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

