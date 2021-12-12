Applied Research Investments LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

