Applied Research Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.3% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

TSLA stock opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,013.30 and its 200 day moving average is $799.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.14, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

