Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $179.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

