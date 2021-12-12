Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given New €63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.09. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.1059 per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.