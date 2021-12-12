Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $293.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

