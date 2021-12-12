Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) vs. Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Head to Head Review

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Andritz pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Onex pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Andritz has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Andritz and Onex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $7.65 billion 0.69 $236.59 million $0.69 14.67 Onex $1.14 billion 5.89 $730.00 million $19.91 3.84

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Andritz. Onex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 4.42% 22.23% 4.09% Onex 74.31% 23.14% 19.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Andritz and Onex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75 Onex 0 1 4 0 2.80

Onex has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.04%. Given Onex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Andritz.

Summary

Onex beats Andritz on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz on December 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

