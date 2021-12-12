Analyzing GlassBridge Enterprises (GLAE) and Its Peers

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS: GLAE) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GlassBridge Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get GlassBridge Enterprises alerts:

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 -$62.30 million 0.00 GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors $2.37 billion $248.45 million 38.43

GlassBridge Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -162.46% GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 28.38% 30.31% 14.06%

Volatility & Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises’ peers have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GlassBridge Enterprises and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 663 3106 3327 123 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 9.92%. Given GlassBridge Enterprises’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GlassBridge Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises peers beat GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.