Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Target Price at $170.50

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on WKCMF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($180.90) to €175.00 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$153.10 during midday trading on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $127.55 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.18.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.