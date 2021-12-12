Analysts Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT at $29.40

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $93,624.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,243 shares of company stock worth $181,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

