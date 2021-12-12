Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $251.07

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $155,563,385. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $257.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.