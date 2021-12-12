Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) PT at $33.57

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 2,488,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,895. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.