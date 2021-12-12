Analysts Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price at $17.78

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRRPF shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Friday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

