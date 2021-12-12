Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,514. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

