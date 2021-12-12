Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) PT at $28.40

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Avaya alerts:

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 983,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,759. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.