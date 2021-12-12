Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Price Target at GBX 9,825

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,712.50 ($128.80).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($145.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($139.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($120.67) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 169 ($2.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,193 ($108.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,503. The firm has a market cap of £126.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,774.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,533.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

