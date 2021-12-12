Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$7.40

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.75. 721,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,627. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

