Analysts Expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZSAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 728,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,804. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.24.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

