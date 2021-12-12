Analysts Expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million.
NASDAQ ZSAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 728,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,804. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.24.
About Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.