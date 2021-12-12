Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.17 Million

Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post sales of $478.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.16 million and the lowest is $451.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $186.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,075. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.71%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.