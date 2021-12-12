Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.03). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,062 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

