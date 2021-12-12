Analysts Expect REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $186,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

