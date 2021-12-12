Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $113.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.08 million and the highest is $118.25 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $565.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

