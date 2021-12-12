Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. II-VI reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIVI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.77. 1,175,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

