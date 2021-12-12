Analysts Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,308 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,974,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,319,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after buying an additional 241,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

HOLI remained flat at $$14.86 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 141,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $899.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

