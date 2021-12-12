Analysts Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $436.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,421,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

